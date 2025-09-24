Deepika Padukone shot for 'Kalki 2' before abrupt exit?

Deepika Padukone 's exit from Kalki 2 has been making headlines recently . The news was confirmed by makers Vyjayanthi Movies on social media. The post read, "After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways... a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment." Now, new reports suggest that the actor had already started shooting for the film before her exit.

Remuneration dispute 'Irreplaceable' Padukone's pay hike demand led to exit An insider revealed to News18 Showsha that Padukone's exit was a result of her demand for a pay hike "significantly higher than 25%." "Deepika Padukone's demand for a pay hike, significantly higher than 25%, stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable." "The real turning point lay in how her management approached the negotiations." "Deepika was fully aware of the sequel and the strong, performance-driven role created for her."

Director's take 'The claim of a date clash holds no merit' The source further revealed that Padukone had already shot nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1. This was confirmed by director Nag Ashwin in several media interactions. The source added, "Her schedule for the next phase was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit."