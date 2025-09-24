Badshah gets treatment after getting eye injury amid US tour
What's the story
Indian rapper Badshah recently received treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye after sustaining an on-stage injury during the finale show of his North America tour. The 39-year-old singer shared photos of himself wearing an eye patch on Instagram, captioning them, "Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee." His post referenced his cameo appearance in the newly released series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Injury specifics
A source revealed to Hindustan Times, "Something went into his eye at the start of the performance, and he was uncomfortable but continued performing till the end." "The Indian doctor he went to see confirmed that she knew something was wrong as he was rigorously scratching his eyes." "It turned out to be corneal abrasion and he underwent routine surgery... The doctor has asked him to wear the patch for five days."
Tour triumph
Despite his eye injury, Badshah's The Unfinished Tour proved to be a huge success. It generated over $6 million in ticket sales and drew more than 45,000 fans across sold-out arenas in cities including New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago. The production scale was also impressive, with an investment of $2 million.