Diddy's family and friends appeal for his release before sentencing

More than 70 letters from Sean "Diddy" Combs 's family, friends, former employees, and business associates have been submitted to a federal judge, urging leniency ahead of his October 3 sentencing. In one letter, Combs's 84-year-old mother, Janice Combs, who attended the trial regularly, described her health struggles and expressed her desire to be reunited with her children.

Legal proceedings Combs's lawyers request a maximum of 14 months in prison Combs's lawyers have requested Judge Arun Subramanian to limit his sentence to a maximum of 14 months in prison. This includes the time he has already served since his arrest in September 2024. If granted, it would ensure Combs's immediate release from federal detention in Brooklyn, New York. However, prosecutors have previously argued that Combs should face a minimum of four to five years in prison, or could still face a harsher sentence.

Defense strategy Lawyers slam probation department's recommendation Combs's lawyers have slammed the court probation department's recommendation of 70 to 87 months in prison, calling it "infected" with errors and saying it "grossly overstates the seriousness of the offense." In their filing, they emphasized Combs's violence-free record during federal detention and his positive contributions to fellow inmates. They also attributed much of Combs's reform in jail to sobriety, stating he is sober for the first time in 25 years.

Family support Sons Christian, Justin write letters Combs's son Christian (King Combs) and stepson Quincy Brown wrote letters to Judge Subramanian, asking him to consider their father's positive personality traits and recent personal growth. His oldest son Justin Combs acknowledged his father's imperfections but praised him as a father. "I humbly ask you...to see my father the way I do, not through headlines, but through the eyes of a son who loves and needs him," he wrote.