Shekhar Kapur talks about AI in creativity at MICA, Ahmedabad
Legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur just kicked off the new School of Applied Creativity at MICA, Ahmedabad.
As chief mentor, he chatted with students and faculty about using AI as a creative partner—not a replacement.
His keynote, "The AI Muse: Redefining Inspiration in the Age of Imagination," was all about finding fresh inspiration in the age of technology.
Kapur introduces new program 'Crafting Creative Communications'
Kapur encouraged everyone to break out of old patterns and see how combining tech with curiosity can spark real innovation.
He also introduced a new program, Crafting Creative Communications, and joined MICA leaders to brainstorm ways for the institute to lead at the intersection of creativity and technology—especially as AI keeps changing how we work.