Shilpa Rao's performance cut short at Mumbai event, organizers apologize
What's the story
Singer Shilpa Rao was left heartbroken after her performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on Saturday was cut short. Despite her attempts to address the audience, the mic was abruptly turned off during her set. The incident has sparked widespread criticism of the event's organizers, who have since issued an apology while attributing the mishap to delays and curfew guidelines.
Statement
'It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away'
Taking to social media, Rao expressed her disappointment.
She wrote, "Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this."
"But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all."
Apology
BMP issues statement apologizing to Rao
The organizers of the Bollywood Music Project have since issued a statement apologizing for the incident.
They wrote, "At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans."
"We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard."
Statement
'Live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts...'
The organizers further explained the reason behind the delays and the abrupt end to Rao's set.
"Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination, live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances."
Apology
'We deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance'
The statement continued, "Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set."
"While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety."
"We extend our sincerest apologies to Shilpa Rao, her team and most importantly, to her dedicated fans who came out to support her."
Promise
Know more about Bollywood Music Project
In her statement, Rao also promised her fans that she would return. She wrote, "Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever."
The Bollywood Music Project festival was held at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens and featured performances by other big names like Hariharan, Euphoria, Anu Malik, and Shahid Mallya.