How 'Drishyam 3's success is causing trouble for new releases
What's the story
The box office success of Drishyam: The Conclusion is causing a scheduling headache for theaters. Panorama Studios, the film's distributor, has requested that the thriller be given more shows in its third week. This demand comes as several other films are set to release this week, including Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar. Theaters are now trying to negotiate with distributors to find a solution.
Show-sharing specifics
'Drishyam 3' demands multiple shows in single-screen theaters
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "The distributors have asked single-screen cinemas to allot at least 3 shows to Drishyam The Conclusion from October 16. In two-screen theaters, they have sought 5 shows, while in three-screen cinemas, they have asked for 6 shows, including 1 morning show."
The demands increase with the number of screens: seven-screen theaters are being asked to give 15 shows.
Scheduling challenges
Negotiations are currently underway
The source added, "Their request has put exhibitors in a dilemma as several films are lined up for release this week including Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar, Street Fighter, Jailer 2, Ranabaali etc."
"All these films have the potential to attract audiences, including the last two, which will also release in Hindi."
Hence, cinemas are trying to negotiate with the distributors of various films and arrive at a consensus.
Booking delays
Advance bookings for next week are on hold
The ongoing negotiations have led to delays in advance bookings for the upcoming week at several cinemas.
When asked when the issue is likely to be resolved, the source replied, "It's difficult to say, going by recent experiences."
The matter might be resolved by Wednesday evening, or it could even extend to Thursday, just a day before the new releases arrive in cinemas. Jailer 2 arrives on Thursday.
Box office prediction
'Drishyam: The Conclusion' is expected to cross ₹375cr mark
An industry insider said, "Drishyam The Conclusion still has a lot of gas left in the tank and can continue to attract audiences despite the competition."
The makers have also asked exhibitors to sell tickets at regular prices, which should further entice moviegoers.
The film has crossed the ₹300cr mark and is expected to cross the ₹375cr mark at least.