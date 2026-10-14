How 'Drishyam 3's success is causing trouble for new releases

The source added, "Their request has put exhibitors in a dilemma as several films are lined up for release this week including Nayyi Navelli, Prahaar, Street Fighter, Jailer 2, Ranabaali etc."

"All these films have the potential to attract audiences, including the last two, which will also release in Hindi."

Hence, cinemas are trying to negotiate with the distributors of various films and arrive at a consensus.