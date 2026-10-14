Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹500cr in 12 days!
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed the ₹500cr worldwide gross mark. The film achieved this milestone on its 12th day in theaters, earning a net of ₹8.5cr in India on Tuesday (October 13). This represented a significant increase of over 41% from Monday's collection of ₹6cr. The latest domestic earnings came from 14,846 shows across India.
Box office performance
A look at film's collection in numbers
The film's total net collection in India has now reached ₹323.5cr, while its domestic gross stands at ₹387.8cr.
Overseas markets contributed an additional ₹2.5cr on Day 12, bringing the total international gross to ₹114cr. This brings the worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 to a staggering ₹501.8cr.
The Hindi 2D version of the film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.21% on Day 12, with morning shows witnessing a mere 7.23% occupancy and evening shows rising to 18.38%.
Collection recovery
'Drishyam 3' witnessed a significant jump on Tuesday
After a sharp decline in collections on its second Monday, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion witnessed a recovery on Tuesday. Its daily domestic net earnings increased from ₹6cr to ₹8.5cr.
The film's total footfalls reached 1,36,30,503 by Day 12, with the Hindi 2D version registering an overall occupancy of 17.21%.
Despite the initial drop, the thriller has managed to maintain strong box office performance throughout its theatrical run.
Box office journey
Looking at film's collection trajectory so far
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened its theatrical run on October 2 with ₹62cr. It collected ₹53.5cr on its first Saturday and ₹61cr on Sunday.
However, Monday earnings fell to ₹21cr, followed by a steady decline throughout the week.
The film's first-week India net collection reached ₹245.5cr, establishing a strong domestic box office base for the Devgn-led thriller before it entered its second weekend with a collection of ₹14.5cr on Friday (October 9).
Actor's praise
Mohanlal congratulates team of 'Drishyam 3'
Meanwhile, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has congratulated the team of Drishyam 3 for bringing the beloved franchise to a fitting finale.
In a video shared by the makers, he said, "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end."
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Ishita Dutta.