Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹500cr in 12 days!

The film's total net collection in India has now reached ₹323.5cr, while its domestic gross stands at ₹387.8cr.

Overseas markets contributed an additional ₹2.5cr on Day 12, bringing the total international gross to ₹114cr. This brings the worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 to a staggering ₹501.8cr.

The Hindi 2D version of the film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.21% on Day 12, with morning shows witnessing a mere 7.23% occupancy and evening shows rising to 18.38%.