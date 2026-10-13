'It's annoying...': Shriya Saran on morphed videos, AI misuse
What's the story
Actor Shriya Saran has spoken out against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to objectify women, following the recent controversy over a morphed video of Janhvi Kapoor. The AI-generated clip altered Kapoor's appearance in the song Chuttamalle from Devara, portraying her in a sexually explicit manner. Both Kapoor and Jr NTR condemned this act. Now, Saran has also condemned such abuse of technology.
Statement
'I don't even know if it's me'
In an interview with News18, Saran, who has also been a victim of AI abuse with morphed images of her circulating online, spoke about the issue.
She said, "It's funny. Sometimes, I don't even know if it's me. They change the size of your boobs; suddenly the cape that you were wearing is gone, or your ass looks bigger."
"You've to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it's annoying, and it's not right."
Technology concerns
'It can lead to things that can be dangerous...'
Saran also acknowledged that AI has many useful applications.
However, she warned that it can lead to dangerous outcomes if not used responsibly.
"While AI has a lot to give us and a lot to help us with, there's also a lot it can change for us. It can lead to things that can be dangerous," she said.
"I think that applies to every technology. With time, we've to either learn to live with it or deal with it."
Gender representation
'You can make as many women-oriented stories...'
Beyond technological changes, Saran stressed the increasing number of women in key decision-making roles within the film industry.
She said, "There are more women behind the camera than in front of it."
"There are women deciding the kind of story that needs to be told and what they should put money in."
"You can make as many women-oriented stories as you want...but if the people behind the camera are all men, you can't really label them as a female-led film."
Industry outrage
Meanwhile, here's how Kapoor reacted to the morphed video
Kapoor strongly condemned the AI-morphed video, calling it a "criminal misuse" of technology.
She described the incident as "deeply violating" and "bordering on sexual assault."
Actors like Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Khushbu Sundar have also expressed their support for Kapoor.