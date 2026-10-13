'It's annoying...': Shriya Saran on morphed videos, AI misuse

In an interview with News18, Saran, who has also been a victim of AI abuse with morphed images of her circulating online, spoke about the issue.

She said, "It's funny. Sometimes, I don't even know if it's me. They change the size of your boobs; suddenly the cape that you were wearing is gone, or your ass looks bigger."

"You've to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it's annoying, and it's not right."