Legendary Bollywood actor Rajendra Kumar's wife Shukla Kumar dies

Family legacy

Rajendra was a Bollywood superstar

Kumar was married to Rajendra, who was fondly known as "Jubilee Kumar" due to his unparalleled success at the box office. He witnessed the evolution of Hindi cinema from close quarters and remained a constant support through its ups and downs. The Vachan and Mother India star died in 1999, at 71. Their son Gaurav made his film debut with one of the most sensational debuts in Bollywood history. His Love Story (1981) opposite Vijeta Pandit catapulted him to popularity.