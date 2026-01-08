Legendary Bollywood actor Rajendra Kumar's wife Shukla Kumar dies
What's the story
Shukla Kumar, the wife of legendary actor Rajendra Kumar and mother of former actor Kumar Gaurav, has passed away. The news has left the Hindi film fraternity and the Kumar family in mourning. A prayer meet in her memory will be held on Saturday, per Bollywood Hungama. Kumar largely stayed away from the public eye but was a key figure in one of Bollywood's most respected film families. She was reportedly industry stalwarts Ramesh and Shyam Behl's sister.
Family legacy
Rajendra was a Bollywood superstar
Kumar was married to Rajendra, who was fondly known as "Jubilee Kumar" due to his unparalleled success at the box office. He witnessed the evolution of Hindi cinema from close quarters and remained a constant support through its ups and downs. The Vachan and Mother India star died in 1999, at 71. Their son Gaurav made his film debut with one of the most sensational debuts in Bollywood history. His Love Story (1981) opposite Vijeta Pandit catapulted him to popularity.
Career path
Gaurav's career and personal choices
Gaurav was hailed as the next big thing in Bollywood, with tremendous theater footfalls and fan frenzy to boost his stardom. However, unlike many of his contemporaries, he chose a path that did not prioritize relentless visibility. His career gradually slowed down due to personal choices, changing audience tastes, and an evolving industry. Over the years, he maintained a low profile. Kumar and Rajendra were also parents to two daughters, Dimple and Manorama.