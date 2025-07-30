Next Article
Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' gets new release date
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari is now set to hit theaters on August 29, 2025, instead of July.
Maddock Films shared the new date online, following a wave of excitement over the film's first look.
This is what the film is about
Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie follows a North Indian guy and a South Indian woman as they navigate love—and cultural quirks—against Kerala's scenic backdrop.
With its catchy music already making waves, Param Sundari promises a fun mix of romance and tradition when it arrives next month.
```