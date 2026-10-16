Sundeep Kishan's 'Sigma' heads to Netflix
What's the story
The heist action entertainer Sigma, directed by Jason Sanjay (actor-turned-politician Vijay's son), is reportedly headed to Netflix. The film, which stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and Faria Abdullah as the female lead, was released in theaters on October 2. Despite mixed reviews, viewers are eagerly awaiting its digital release.
Release timeline
Film might stream in late October
According to reports, Sigma could start streaming by late October or early November.
However, an official announcement from either Netflix or the production team is still awaited.
Apart from Kishan and Abdullah, the movie also stars Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee.
Film synopsis
What is the story of 'Sigma'?
In Sigma, Kishan plays Guru, a treasure hunter and radio host whose life is suddenly turned upside down due to betrayal.
He seeks revenge by targeting a major racket involving ₹500 crore.
Unable to confront the powerful network, Guru assembles a team for an elaborate heist.
However, unexpected turns and shocking betrayals threaten to derail his plans.
Director's journey
Sanjay on keeping his family in the dark about film
Before the release of Sigma, Sanjay had revealed that he kept some details of the film's story away from his family.
"I wanted them to see the movie without knowing all the twists upfront," he said.
The director has also expressed his ambition to carve out an identity for himself in the film industry.
The actioner features music by Thaman S.