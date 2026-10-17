'Prahaar' star Sikandar Kher pays heartfelt tribute to team
What's the story
Actor Sikandar Kher recently took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the team of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. In his post, he thanked director Avinash Arun Dhaware, producer Dinesh Vijan, and co-stars for their support during the making of the film. The actor plays Abbas Kazmi in Prahaar, a defense lawyer who represented Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial.
Heartfelt message
'Your belief in me not only as an actor but...'
Kher began his note with "Prahaar: A few thoughts and a lot of love."
He wrote, "@avinasharundhaware, what can I say. Apart from being an auteur, you have been a pillar of strength. Professionally and personally."
"Your belief in me not only as an actor but as a person is something I will cherish and hold close to my heart till the end of time."
Producer appreciation
'You continue to make great cinema...'
Kher also thanked Vijan for believing in him and giving him this opportunity.
He wrote, "It was your faith in me that I got this opportunity."
"You continue to make great cinema, and your passion for the arts is absolutely wonderful to see and be a part of."
"You've built a beautiful family in @maddockfilms, and somewhere I feel a part of it now. Thank you."
Role reflection
Kher praises screen partner Rajkummar Rao
Kher admitted, "Abbas Kazmi by no means was an easy character to play."
"A man who took up a case going up against all of society and humanity for his land, his constitution, was a challenge, to say the least."
"But when you have a team and a co-actor like (Rajkummar Rao), the job becomes enjoyable, and then the magic happens."
"I'll be your screen partner anytime, brother."
Co-star appreciation
He also praised co-actor Lalit Prabhakar's performance
Kher also lauded his co-star Lalit Prabhakar, who plays Kasab, recalling their first day on set.
"From the moment I saw you step into that witness box on our first day of shoot, I knew something special was happening."
"When I saw the film, I was completely floored by your performance. Bravo!" he wrote.
The drama was released on Friday.