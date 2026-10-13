Ujjwal Nikam admits he didn't know Rajkummar Rao before 'Prahaar'
What's the story
The upcoming courtroom drama, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, will see Rajkummar Rao portraying the role of Ujjwal Nikam. The film is inspired by the life of Nikam, who was a former public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case against Ajmal Kasab. In a recent interview with NDTV, Nikam revealed that he had no idea who Rao was when director Avinash Arun first suggested him for the role.
Casting revelation
Nikam visited the film set to see Rao
When Arun told Nikam that Rao would be playing him, the lawyer asked, "Avinash ji, who is this Rajkummar?"
Arun then explained Rao's career and performances to Nikam.
Intrigued by the director's words, Nikam visited the movie set one day to watch the shoot. He was impressed by Rao's performance and demeanor.
Actor's praise
'He is down-to-earth and simple'
Nikam was full of praise for Rao after meeting him.
He said, "He is down-to-earth and simple. He doesn't have that star tantrum. He's a real actor."
The lawyer also appreciated Arun's choice of actor for the role.
Meanwhile, Rao has revealed that he didn't spend time with Nikam before the shoot but instead watched videos of him to prepare for his role.
Film details
Nikam laid down conditions for 'Prahaar'
Nikam also laid down some conditions for the makers of Prahaar.
He insisted that no character, including himself, should be glorified.
The lawyer also asked the makers to use the real names of everyone involved in the legal proceedings.
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam will hit theaters on Friday, October 16.
Meanwhile, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikandar Kher, and Lalit Prabhakar.