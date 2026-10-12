Emiway-Sunidhi collaborate for 'Prahaar' song 'Mumbai Sapno Ka...'
What's the story
The makers of Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam have released a new rap track, Mumbai Sapno Ka Samandar. The song features a unique collaboration between renowned rapper Emiway Bantai and celebrated singer Sunidhi Chauhan. It pays tribute to Mumbai's resilience and the dreams that draw people to the vibrant city. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and will release on October 16.
Song details
Meet the team behind the song
Mumbai Sapno Ka Samandar blends different musical energies, with Chauhan venturing into the realm of rap.
The song was composed and performed by Bantai and Swaalina, while Memax provided the music. Bantai also served as the music director.
He said, "Mumbai Sapno Ka Samandar is a special track because it brings together different energies while staying true to the spirit of rap."
Theme
Know more about the film
The song is a tribute to Mumbai and its ability to bounce back from adversity.
Prahaar will explore Nikam's legal battles, with the Ajmal Kasab trial after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks being a major focus.
The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Wamiqa Gabbi and is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.
The supporting cast includes Ashish Vidyarthi, Sikandar Kher, and Ritvik Sahore.