'Sinners' on OTT: Ryan Coogler-Michael B. Jordan reunion wows audiences
Entertainment
"Sinners," the new horror film from director Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, just landed on JioHotstar this week.
Set in 1932 Mississippi, it follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Jordan) who return home hoping to open a juke joint—until a creepy supernatural force turns their dream into a nightmare.
Why you should watch 'Sinners'
This is Coogler's first original project since "Fruitvale Station," and it's getting attention for its striking visuals, emotional storytelling, and a solid IMDb rating of 7.6.
The film explores ambition, family bonds, and survival against the backdrop of racial tensions, weaving in Southern Gothic vibes and blues music for extra atmosphere.