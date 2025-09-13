Next Article
Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' gets Pongal release date
Sivakarthikeyan's period drama Parasakthi is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2026—right in time for Pongal.
The announcement dropped with a video from Dawn Pictures showing off the film's striking visuals.
The movie is wrapping up production, having filmed in Madurai, Sri Lanka, and most recently Pollachi.
More about the film
Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan as a rebellious student leader at Pachaiyappa's College, leading a protest against injustice.
The teaser hints at major conflict with Ravi Mohan's character. Atharvaa and Sreeleela also have key roles.
G V Prakash is on music duties, Ravi K Chandran handles cinematography, and Supreme Sundar choreographs the action—so expect some serious style along with the story.