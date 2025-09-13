Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' gets Pongal release date

More about the film

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan as a rebellious student leader at Pachaiyappa's College, leading a protest against injustice.

The teaser hints at major conflict with Ravi Mohan's character. Atharvaa and Sreeleela also have key roles.

G V Prakash is on music duties, Ravi K Chandran handles cinematography, and Supreme Sundar choreographs the action—so expect some serious style along with the story.