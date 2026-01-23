'Cheekatilo' review: Sobhita Dhulipala's thriller is weak and ineffective

Sobhita Dhulipala 's Cheekatilo premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Directed and co-written by Sharan Koppisetty, the suspense drama also stars Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, and Vadlamani Srinivas in key roles. The film is well-intentioned and confronts patriarchy, but the uninspiring, drab execution makes it an unrewarding watch.

Plot A true-crime enthusiast hunts a serial killer Set in Hyderabad, Cheekatilo follows a feisty, morally-driven anchor named Sandhya. After she quits her job over an argument with her boss about ethics, her interest in true-crime stories encourages her to start her own podcast. Subsequently, she joins hands with the police to investigate a string of recent murders, and as the probe proceeds, shocking truths swim to the surface.

#1 Compelling ideas don't translate on-screen Cheekatilo swings for the fences, but it's so contrived and poorly executed that almost nothing comes together. While it starts strongly and cuts right to the chase in the first few scenes, it loses its way soon after. Cheekatilo feels terribly disjointed and painfully hollow, and the film is much more interested in shocking twists than cohesive storytelling.

#2 No memorable characters or performance Sandhya undergoes a gamut of emotions, but Dhulipala's performance doesn't do justice to the complex, layered character. It also doesn't help that most supporting characters remain underdeveloped, so when the movie ends, no character stays with you. Everything is painted in broad strokes, and the lack of nuance and ineffective, haphazard writing keep you away from the movie.

#3 Makes significant points about female safety Cheekatilo bites a lot more than it can chew, but it also features some intense scenes about female safety. It criticizes India's problematic patriarchal society that shames rape victims more than the rapists. Because Sandhya speaks her mind, her family labels her difficult, asking her to "adjust." Harassment, catcalling, victim-blaming, and unending restrictions: Cheekatilo captures what it means to be a woman in India.