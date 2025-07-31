Next Article
'Social Network' sequel gets filming schedule
Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and directed the original The Social Network, is coming back with a sequel inspired by The Facebook Files—an investigation that uncovered how Facebook knew about its negative impact on teens and struggled with content moderation.
Filming is planned for early 2026 in LA or Atlanta.
Cast details and potential release date
This time, the story digs into Facebook's more recent ethical controversies.
Jeremy Strong might take over as Mark Zuckerberg, while Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison are in talks to play key real-life figures behind the expose.
If you're curious about social media's real-world effects or just love sharp drama, this one's worth keeping an eye on.