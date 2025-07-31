Next Article
Box office collection: 'Fantastic Four' struggles to impress in India
Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn't made much of a splash in India, pulling in just ₹24.45 crore during its first week—even though it's the 37th MCU film.
Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, the movie just isn't drawing big crowds.
'Fantastic Four' will face tough competition from 'Dhadak 2'
The film opened decently with nearly ₹5 crore on Friday and peaked over the weekend, but quickly lost steam as weekday numbers dropped to around ₹1 crore.
With strong competition from local hits like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha—and new releases Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2—Marvel is finding it tough to keep up.
The movie is still playing in theaters if you're curious to check it out.