Box office collection: 'Fantastic Four' struggles to impress in India

'Fantastic Four' will face tough competition from 'Dhadak 2'

The film opened decently with nearly ₹5 crore on Friday and peaked over the weekend, but quickly lost steam as weekday numbers dropped to around ₹1 crore.

With strong competition from local hits like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha—and new releases Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2—Marvel is finding it tough to keep up.

The movie is still playing in theaters if you're curious to check it out.