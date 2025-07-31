Justin Timberlake reveals he's been battling Lyme disease Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Justin Timberlake just shared that he's been struggling with a "debilitating" case of Lyme disease.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the 44-year-old singer explained that his health has made the "Forget Tomorrow" tour especially tough—not to get sympathy, but so fans know what's really been going on behind the scenes.