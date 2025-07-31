Next Article
Justin Timberlake reveals he's been battling Lyme disease
Justin Timberlake just shared that he's been struggling with a "debilitating" case of Lyme disease.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the 44-year-old singer explained that his health has made the "Forget Tomorrow" tour especially tough—not to get sympathy, but so fans know what's really been going on behind the scenes.
What is Lyme disease?
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection you get from tick bites.
It can cause fever, headaches, fatigue, and sometimes a rash.
If it isn't treated early with antibiotics, it can mess with your joints, heart, or nervous system—so catching it early is key.