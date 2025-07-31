Next Article
Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' opens to decent collections
Vijay Deverakonda's new spy-action film Kingdom hit theaters worldwide on July 31, pulling in ₹7.54 crore on day one—better than his last release, The Family Star, but still behind his earlier blockbusters Kushi and Liger.
'Kingdom' ends on a cliffhanger, sequel confirmed
Kingdom saw a solid 56.73% occupancy in Telugu states, with crowds highest for morning shows.
The story follows Deverakonda as a constable-turned-spy searching for his missing brother in Sri Lanka.
While fans loved his performance, some critics felt the second half dragged a bit.
The movie ends on a cliffhanger—and producer Naga Vamsi has confirmed a sequel is coming, so there's more action ahead for Kingdom fans!