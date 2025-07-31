Who is Ozzy Osbourne's son Louis, who attended his funeral
Louis Osbourne, Ozzy's eldest son, made a rare appearance at his father's funeral in Birmingham after the legendary Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at 76.
Fans lined the streets as the procession stopped at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, both covered in heartfelt tributes.
Louis's life away from the limelight
Louis is Ozzy's son with his first wife, Thelma Riley. He keeps a pretty low profile, working as a music label owner, DJ, and producer.
Living in Birmingham with his wife Louise and their two kids since 2002, he stays close to his siblings and shows up for family events—even if he usually avoids the spotlight.
Tribute to his late father
After Ozzy's passing, Louis and his family shared their grief publicly and asked for privacy.
In a quiet tribute, he turned all his social media profiles black.
Just days before losing his dad, Louis attended Ozzy's final Black Sabbath concert—calling it "hugely emotional" and praising how gracefully Ozzy performed despite battling Parkinson's disease.