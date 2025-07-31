'Tulsa King' season 3: Release date, cast, plot twists
Get ready—Tulsa King is back!
Season 3, starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, premieres September 21, 2025, on Paramount+.
This time, Dwight's empire faces big trouble from the powerful Dunmire family, so expect plenty of drama and power moves.
The new season kicks off with an episode called "Blood and Bourbon" and will have at least nine episodes.
When to watch new episodes
Episodes will land every Sunday on Paramount+, sticking to the weekly release style fans know.
The show comes from Taylor Sheridan (the creator behind Yellowstone), with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios producing.
New faces and returning favorites
Samuel L Jackson joins the crew as Russell Lee Washington Jr.—and he's not just here for Tulsa. His character is set to lead a spinoff series called NOLA King.
You'll also see familiar faces like Martin Starr, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, and Robert Patrick returning this season.