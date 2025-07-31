'Tulsa King' season 3: Release date, cast, plot twists Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Get ready—Tulsa King is back!

Season 3, starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, premieres September 21, 2025, on Paramount+.

This time, Dwight's empire faces big trouble from the powerful Dunmire family, so expect plenty of drama and power moves.

The new season kicks off with an episode called "Blood and Bourbon" and will have at least nine episodes.