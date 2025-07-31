'It's tough to survive': Renuka on Marathi-Hindi film competition
Renuka Shahane recently opened up about how tough it is for Marathi filmmakers to survive alongside big-budget Hindi movies.
At News18's SheShakti event, she shared, "Right now, it's difficult for any producer to sit on a winged horse and fly off into the sunset unless he is going to get his money back," pointing out that distribution and competition are major hurdles.
Shahane elaborated on the financial challenges
Shahane explained that tight budgets force producers to focus more on breaking even than on creative risks.
Competing with the financial muscle of Hindi films makes it extra challenging for Marathi filmmakers to tell unique stories or experiment with new ideas.
Pilgaonkar added that things are changing slowly
Economic constraints also affect how films get funded and who gets paid what—lead actors often earn much more than character actors.
Still, many in the industry stay committed to sharing stories rooted in their culture.
On a hopeful note, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar mentioned that opportunities for women at different stages of their careers are improving, though pay gaps remain an issue across the board.