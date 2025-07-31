'It's tough to survive': Renuka on Marathi-Hindi film competition Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Renuka Shahane recently opened up about how tough it is for Marathi filmmakers to survive alongside big-budget Hindi movies.

At News18's SheShakti event, she shared, "Right now, it's difficult for any producer to sit on a winged horse and fly off into the sunset unless he is going to get his money back," pointing out that distribution and competition are major hurdles.