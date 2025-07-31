Raj B Shetty asked me to rewrite 'su' from 'so': Thuminad
Director JP Thuminad shared that "Su From So" was originally written as a serious drama, but actor-producer Raj B Shetty encouraged him to scrap most of it and turn the rest into a full-on comedy.
Thuminad said, "Raj B Shetty asked me to chop out 70% of what I'd written and to expand the remaining 30% as a full-fledged comedy."
Plot of 'Su from So'
Set in Marlur near Someshwara, "Su From So" follows Ashoka, a laid-back guy whose simple crush spirals into ghostly rumors.
The big genre switch paid off: released on July 25, 2025, it quickly became one of Karnataka's highest-grossing Kannada films.
A Malayalam dubbed version dropped soon after on August 1.
How Shetty helped shape the film
Thuminad credits Shetty for helping shape the film's unique style by focusing on humor without losing its heart.
Their collaboration turned an old script into something fresh that really clicked with audiences.