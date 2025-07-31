Raj B Shetty asked me to rewrite 'su' from 'so': Thuminad Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Director JP Thuminad shared that "Su From So" was originally written as a serious drama, but actor-producer Raj B Shetty encouraged him to scrap most of it and turn the rest into a full-on comedy.

Thuminad said, "Raj B Shetty asked me to chop out 70% of what I'd written and to expand the remaining 30% as a full-fledged comedy."