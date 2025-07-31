Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' teaser release date is here Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Farhan Akhtar is back after four years, and his new war film, 120 Bahadur, is dropping its first teaser on August 5.

You'll catch it in theaters alongside War 2 (starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR).

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, this movie dives into real-life heroism from the Battle of Rezang La.