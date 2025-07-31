Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' teaser release date is here
Farhan Akhtar is back after four years, and his new war film, 120 Bahadur, is dropping its first teaser on August 5.
You'll catch it in theaters alongside War 2 (starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR).
Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, this movie dives into real-life heroism from the Battle of Rezang La.
The teaser was filmed in the unforgiving terrains of Ladakh. Expect gritty military action and big moments of bravery—an international crew helped keep things realistic.
Akhtar put in serious prep for his role as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.
Film releases on November 21
120 Bahadur hits theaters nationwide on November 21.
Teaming up the teaser with War 2 is part of a smart strategy to get everyone talking—Excel Entertainment has done army films before (like Lakshya), so expectations are high for this one.
