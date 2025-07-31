Analysis: Romance is back in Bollywood—it's time to fall in love

Upcoming films set to keep the momentum going

The momentum isn't slowing down—upcoming releases like Karan Johar's "Dhadak 2" and Maddock Films's "Param Sundari" are set to keep the romantic vibe going.

Catchy soundtracks, especially Saiyaara's chart-topping title track, are a big part of the appeal.

With audiences craving relatable themes and memorable music, romance is back at the heart of Bollywood—and it looks like it's here to stay.