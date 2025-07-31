Analysis: Romance is back in Bollywood—it's time to fall in love
Bollywood is falling in love with romance again, moving past its biopic and patriotic phase.
Recent films like "Metro.. In Dino," "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," and Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara" (which has already crossed ₹270 crore) are leading the trend.
Even classics like "Jab We Met" are getting a second life, as younger viewers look for new-age love stories.
Upcoming films set to keep the momentum going
The momentum isn't slowing down—upcoming releases like Karan Johar's "Dhadak 2" and Maddock Films's "Param Sundari" are set to keep the romantic vibe going.
Catchy soundtracks, especially Saiyaara's chart-topping title track, are a big part of the appeal.
With audiences craving relatable themes and memorable music, romance is back at the heart of Bollywood—and it looks like it's here to stay.