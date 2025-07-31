'3 Body Problem' Season 2 filming begins—cast, release date, more
Netflix's hit sci-fi series 3 Body Problem has begun filming its second season, now in Budapest instead of the UK.
Adapted from Liu Cixin's bestselling trilogy by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the new season is expected to drop on Netflix by late 2026.
Where will the new season stream?
Season 2 (and Season 3, which is being filmed at the same time) will stream only on Netflix.
The production move to Hungary taps into the country's growing reputation for big-budget sci-fi shoots, with filming set to finish by August 2027.
Meet the new characters and creative team
Four fresh characters are joining the story—look out for Captain Van Rijn (Claudia Doumit) and Ayla (Ellie De Lange) in key roles, plus Gil and Major Kirby as recurring faces.
Behind the camera, Game of Thrones veterans Miguel Sapochnik and Catherine Goldschmidt join director Jeremy Podeswa for an extra boost of epic storytelling.