'3 Body Problem' Season 2 filming begins—cast, release date, more Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Netflix's hit sci-fi series 3 Body Problem has begun filming its second season, now in Budapest instead of the UK.

Adapted from Liu Cixin's bestselling trilogy by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the new season is expected to drop on Netflix by late 2026.