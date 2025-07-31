Next Article
'So proud': Deanne on son Ahaan's debut success
Ahaan Panday, son of Deanne Panday, just made a splashy Bollywood debut with "Saiyaara," which has already crossed ₹250 crore at the box office.
Deanne shared how proud and moved she felt seeing her 27-year-old son on the big screen, calling him "hardworking" and "humble" in an interview.
More about 'Saiyaara' and its cast
Directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aneet Padda, "Saiyaara" is getting lots of love for its performances.
The film also features Rajesh Kumar and Varun Badola, adding to the strong ensemble that's helped make it such a hit.