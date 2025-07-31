'So proud': Deanne on son Ahaan's debut success Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Ahaan Panday, son of Deanne Panday, just made a splashy Bollywood debut with "Saiyaara," which has already crossed ₹250 crore at the box office.

Deanne shared how proud and moved she felt seeing her 27-year-old son on the big screen, calling him "hardworking" and "humble" in an interview.