Mrunal Thakur shares BTS of 'Rabia' look in 'SOS 2'
Mrunal Thakur is ready to make an impression as Rabia in Son of Sardaar 2, releasing August 1.
She gave fans a peek behind the scenes on Instagram, sharing her detailed makeup process and showing just how much work goes into bringing Rabia to life.
Meanwhile, know more about 'SOS 2'
This film is a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit and features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan alongside Thakur.
The story follows Jassi Singh Randhawa (Devgn) as he heads to Scotland hoping to reunite with his estranged wife—but ends up caught in wild twists involving a hostage crisis, mafia drama, and chaos at a Sikh wedding.