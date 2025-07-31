Mrunal Thakur shares BTS of 'Rabia' look in 'SOS 2' Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Mrunal Thakur is ready to make an impression as Rabia in Son of Sardaar 2, releasing August 1.

She gave fans a peek behind the scenes on Instagram, sharing her detailed makeup process and showing just how much work goes into bringing Rabia to life.