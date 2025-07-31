Next Article
India's 1st AI animated drama series 'Bedard Piya' out now
"Bedard Piya," India's first-ever generative AI animated drama series, is now streaming on YouTube.
Created by Pratilipi and Teevra Studios, the show debuted July 19 with six out of 20 planned episodes for Season 1.
Based on Priya Yadav's story, it follows Khushi and Rajat as they navigate secrets and love.
Show blends traditional storytelling with technological innovation
The series stands out for its cinematic look, made possible by advanced AI tools.
Rajeev Tamhankar from Pratilipi Comics shared that this project is about bringing stories to new formats using AI.
Manasva Bhargava, Teevra Studios's CEO, called it "a testament to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology," blending traditional narratives with fresh innovation.