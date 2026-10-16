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Home / News / Entertainment News / Director Steven Soderbergh to complete 'The Batman Part II'
Director Steven Soderbergh to complete 'The Batman Part II'
Soderbergh steps in for 'The Batman 2' filming

Director Steven Soderbergh to complete 'The Batman Part II'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 16, 2026
11:33 am
What's the story

Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh will step in to help complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part II. This comes as the film's director, Matt Reeves, has temporarily stepped aside due to a family matter. A studio representative confirmed, per Variety, that Soderbergh would be working closely with Reeves during this time.

Director's statement

'Goal is to work with Matt and his team'

In a statement, Soderbergh said, "I thought Matt Reeves's work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent."

"The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what's already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film."

Director's clarification

Reeves thanked Soderbergh for stepping in

Reeves took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that he is still involved in the production, albeit off-set, while principal photography is being wrapped up.

"I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography."

"Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."

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Twitter Post

See Reeves's post here

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Production pause

Production on 'The Batman Part II' was temporarily halted

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. and DC Studios announced a temporary pause in the production of The Batman Part II due to Reeves's family matter.

The studio had expressed its full support for Reeves during this time and stated that they look forward to continuing the journey soon.

No further details about the family matter have been disclosed yet.

Film details

Everything to know about 'The Batman Part II'

The Batman Part II was initially scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, but has since been pushed to October 1, 2027. In June this year, it was pushed again to February 2028.

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Gotham's Dark Knight in the sequel.

Other cast members are Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Andy Serkis, Sebastian Stan, and Jeffrey Wright.

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