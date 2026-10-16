Director Steven Soderbergh to complete 'The Batman Part II'
What's the story
Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh will step in to help complete the final weeks of principal photography on The Batman Part II. This comes as the film's director, Matt Reeves, has temporarily stepped aside due to a family matter. A studio representative confirmed, per Variety, that Soderbergh would be working closely with Reeves during this time.
Director's statement
'Goal is to work with Matt and his team'
In a statement, Soderbergh said, "I thought Matt Reeves's work on The Batman was stunning; it was intentional, specific and rigorously coherent."
"The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what's already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film."
Director's clarification
Reeves thanked Soderbergh for stepping in
Reeves took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that he is still involved in the production, albeit off-set, while principal photography is being wrapped up.
"I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography."
"Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."
Twitter Post
See Reeves's post here
Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes. 🦇— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 15, 2026
Production pause
Production on 'The Batman Part II' was temporarily halted
Earlier this month, Warner Bros. and DC Studios announced a temporary pause in the production of The Batman Part II due to Reeves's family matter.
The studio had expressed its full support for Reeves during this time and stated that they look forward to continuing the journey soon.
No further details about the family matter have been disclosed yet.
Film details
Everything to know about 'The Batman Part II'
The Batman Part II was initially scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, but has since been pushed to October 1, 2027. In June this year, it was pushed again to February 2028.
Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Gotham's Dark Knight in the sequel.
Other cast members are Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Andy Serkis, Sebastian Stan, and Jeffrey Wright.