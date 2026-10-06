Why was 'The Batman Part II' production paused?

Before the pause, The Batman Part II was being filmed in London. The sequel is set to release on February 18, 2028.

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Batman, with Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell returning as Alfred and Penguin, respectively.

New additions to the cast include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch.