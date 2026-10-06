Why was 'The Batman Part II' production paused?
What's the story
Warner Bros. and DC Studios have reportedly put a temporary hold on the production of The Batman Part II. This decision comes as director Matt Reeves takes time off to attend to a personal family matter, reported Variety. A representative for the studio confirmed this news in a statement, saying: "Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter."
Film insights
Cast of 'The Batman Part II'
Before the pause, The Batman Part II was being filmed in London. The sequel is set to release on February 18, 2028.
Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Batman, with Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell returning as Alfred and Penguin, respectively.
New additions to the cast include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch.
Sequel expectations
Pattinson on tonal shift in 'The Batman Part II'
Pattinson has previously hinted at a significant tonal shift for The Batman Part II.
He described the sequel as "a real left turn" from its 2022 predecessor, while still retaining some elements of the original's feel.
"It's so ambitious," he said, adding that he is excited to see how it turns out.
Role commitment
Challenges of playing Bruce Wayne
Pattinson also spoke about the challenges of playing Bruce Wayne in an interview.
He said, "I think it would be kind of tough to have this version of Bruce outside of that world."
The actor added that it's one of the only characters where the tone gets inside you because of the length and specific style of shoots.
Casting rumors
James Gunn addresses Jensen Ackles's casting rumors as Batman
In other news, DC Studios head James Gunn recently debunked rumors that actor Jensen Ackles has been cast as Batman in the new DC Universe.
He clarified on Threads that he had no idea Ackles followed him and joked about following him back. This effectively quashed speculation about an active casting deal.
Earlier, Gunn had confirmed that no actor has been cast for The Brave and the Bold yet as a script is not complete.