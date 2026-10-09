'Death = Sainthood?': Sona Mohapatra supports Tanushree amid Nana's passing
What's the story
Singer Sona Mohapatra has come out in support of actor Tanushree Dutta after the death of Nana Patekar. In a video posted on Instagram and X, she slammed the hypocrisy of those asking Dutta to remain silent about her sexual harassment experience. Mohapatra also defended Dutta against claims that Patekar deserved more respect for his philanthropic work.
Post
'Since when did death erase uncomfortable truths?'
In her X post, Mohapatra wrote, "Death deserves dignity. So do the living."
"Mourning an actor is one thing. Demanding that a woman who spoke up about her trauma just shut up is another #India."
"Since when did death erase uncomfortable truths? Old age a virtue? Death = Sainthood?"
She added, "What do you expect from her?"
Criticism
'You can celebrate an artist's work, mourn...'
Mohapatra also criticized women who joined the chorus against Dutta, asking if humiliating another woman was their idea of engagement.
She said in the video, "Dying shouldn't erase uncomfortable chapters of someone's life."
"You can celebrate an artist's work, mourn his passing, and offer his family compassion."
"But you cannot demand that a woman rewrite her own history to make your mourning comfortable."
Defense
'Tanushree Dutta is entitled to her account'
Mohapatra defended Dutta's right to her experience, saying, "Tanushree Dutta is entitled to her account of what happened."
She added, "If your compassion requires humiliating a woman who spoke up, it's definitely not compassion. It's your hypocrisy."
Reaction
This is what Dutta had said about Patekar's death
Dutta, who accused Patekar of sexual harassment on Horn 'Ok' Pleassss sets, reacted to his death on Instagram Stories.
She wrote, "Evil is dead, and my life is hopefully on track for better things!"
In a video, she said, "Today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that."
Dutta then defended her statement in follow-up videos.
Meanwhile, Patekar died in Goa at 75 from a cardiac arrest on Thursday.