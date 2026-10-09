Sonakshi, Zaheer reveal inspiration behind 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' title

Iqbal shared, "We were out for dinner and they were like, 'what's your next?'"

"So I ended up narrating the whole film."

"And at the end, this one friend (was) like, 'bro, this should be called Tu Hai Meri Kiran.'"

"And I was like, 'Yeah.' And then I called the producer, and he's like, 'bro, I don't think this name is going to be available.' And it was so, luckily."