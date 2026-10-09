Sonakshi, Zaheer reveal inspiration behind 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' title
What's the story
The title of the upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran was suggested by a friend during a dinner conversation, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal revealed on Friday. The title encapsulates the film's themes of unrequited love, obsession, and the fine line between reality and fantasy. The couple made this revelation while promoting their movie at Whistling Woods International's annual cinema festival, Celebrate Cinema '26.
Title origin
Here's how it all unfolded
Iqbal shared, "We were out for dinner and they were like, 'what's your next?'"
"So I ended up narrating the whole film."
"And at the end, this one friend (was) like, 'bro, this should be called Tu Hai Meri Kiran.'"
"And I was like, 'Yeah.' And then I called the producer, and he's like, 'bro, I don't think this name is going to be available.' And it was so, luckily."
Title significance
'Thanks to our friend who came up...'
Sinha added, "I thought it was so suitable, and thanks to our friend who came up with it, Swati."
"We had a working title before that, but ever since this name came, we felt more connected with the film because it all just came together."
The film's title is inspired by a popular line from Yash Chopra's 1993 movie Darr, where Shah Rukh Khan played an obsessive lover fixated on a woman named Kiran, portrayed by Juhi Chawla.
Film plot
Meanwhile, know more about the film here
Directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a psychological thriller that delves into the relationship between Kiran and Samar.
Their bond takes a sinister turn as an unusual connection morphs into an all-consuming obsession.
Produced by Vishal Rana under Echelon Productions, it will be released in theaters on October 23.