'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' trailer: Sonakshi-Zaheer promise creepy, obsessive tale

Sinha said in a statement, "This is a very different space for me, and that's what made it so exciting."

"What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates... My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring."

Iqbal added that he was drawn to the story because of its exploration of one-sided love and how an emotion can take an unexpected turn.