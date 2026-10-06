'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' trailer: Sonakshi-Zaheer promise creepy, obsessive tale
What's the story
The trailer for Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring real-life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, has been released. The film is a story of one-sided love, obsession, and suspense. Directed by Karan Rawal and produced by Vishal Rana under Echelon Productions, it will hit theaters on October 23. The trailer teases an emotional connection between the two leads that gradually becomes complicated, with elements of mystery and suspense woven into the narrative.
Character insights
Sinha, Iqbal on why they said yes to film
Sinha said in a statement, "This is a very different space for me, and that's what made it so exciting."
"What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates... My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring."
Iqbal added that he was drawn to the story because of its exploration of one-sided love and how an emotion can take an unexpected turn.
Producer-director insights
Producer, director on what excited them about the project
Producer Rana said he was drawn to the film's exploration of one-sided love, obsession, and its dangerous consequences.
"I was particularly excited by the mystery and the way Karan has built suspense around these characters and their relationship," he added.
Director Rawal said he wanted to explore how one-sided love can take an unexpected turn and how far someone can go when consumed by their feelings.