Sonam Kapoor gears up for acting comeback, eyes 'layered' roles

Bollywood actor Sonam A Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2023 OTT film Blind, is gearing up for her return to the big screen. In an interview with ETimes, she revealed that she took a break from acting to focus on motherhood and witness her son Vayu's growth. "I became a mother and wanted to give it as much time as possible... It has been the most rewarding experience of my life," she said.

Role selection Excited to return to acting Kapoor said she is excited to return to acting. She revealed that her first project after becoming a mother will go on floors in the last quarter of 2025. "I'm being drawn to disruptive subjects that allow me to shine. I have always tried to pick projects with the girl at the [story's heart]," she said. "I want to do projects where the woman's role is layered and not unidimensional. I'm excited to come back in front of the camera."

Personal transformation On how motherhood has changed her As her son Vayu turns three, Kapoor reflected on how motherhood has changed her. She said it has made her "softer" but also more resilient and stronger. "I have always been intuitive, but now I have become even more intuitive and in touch with myself." "I want to tell all the mothers that you are doing okay, just take your time, enjoy each moment and don't rush," she advised.