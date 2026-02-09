Sonam Kapoor's godh bharai attended by Kareena, Bhumi, Arjun-Khushi Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Sonam Kapoor just had a sweet godh bharai (baby shower) at her Mumbai home with close friends and family—think Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun and Khushi, and more.

Miheeka Daggubati also shared pictures and wrote, "Another little heartbeat joining a family I love so dearly. From childhood days when I followed you around, to now watching you have your own little ones who will do the same, it's been so special to witness you both build this beautiful life. So much love for this next chapter."