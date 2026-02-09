Sonam Kapoor's godh bharai attended by Kareena, Bhumi, Arjun-Khushi
Sonam Kapoor just had a sweet godh bharai (baby shower) at her Mumbai home with close friends and family—think Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun and Khushi, and more.
Miheeka Daggubati also shared pictures and wrote, "Another little heartbeat joining a family I love so dearly. From childhood days when I followed you around, to now watching you have your own little ones who will do the same, it's been so special to witness you both build this beautiful life. So much love for this next chapter."
Everything was decorated in fresh flowers
The ceremony was intimate but gorgeous—lots of fresh flowers and dreamy purple blooms everywhere.
Sonam wore a custom lime green lehenga with pastel embroidery and a flowing cape that showed off her baby bump in style.
Sonam is all set to welcome her 2nd baby
Sonam married Anand Ahuja in 2018, welcomed their son Vayu in 2022, and announced baby number two last November with a viral Princess Diana-inspired post.
Now she's getting ready to welcome their newest little one!