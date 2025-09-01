'Wasn't getting any work': Soni Razdan on discrimination after marriage

Veteran actor Soni Razdan recently opened up about the discrimination she faced in Bollywood after marrying filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt . In an interview with News18 Showsha, she revealed that offers dried up after her marriage, as people believed she no longer needed to work. "When I had started out, I was doing really well. And then suddenly, I got married. I wasn't getting any work after that." The couple got married in 1986.

Career turnaround 'I got so angry!' Razdan recalled receiving feedback that she didn't need to work since she was married. "I got so angry! But then, luckily, Buniyaad happened, and after that, I got to work in some really good films." The actor praised the industry's evolution, stating it no longer discriminates against women actors. "You can't delay life! We were delaying our lives because we were working. What a ridiculous thing," she said.

Identity crisis Her identity as 'somebody else's somebody' Despite her successful career, Razdan feels her identity is still tied to being Alia Bhatt's mother and Bhatt's wife. "All my life, even now, I'm somebody else's somebody. Let me be very loud and clear... My struggle is still to be known by who I am," she said. However, she has now learned to accept this reality with humor.