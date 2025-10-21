'Sora 2' sparks Hollywood outrage: How to fix it Entertainment Oct 21, 2025

OpenAI's new tool, Sora 2, recently launched and lets people create ultra-realistic videos and audio of celebrities—even if they haven't agreed to it.

This has set off alarms in Hollywood, with unauthorized clips of stars like the late Robin Williams popping up online.

Bryan Cranston has alerted SAG-AFTRA to possible abuses. The big worry: how easy it's become to use someone's face or voice without their say.