'Sora 2' sparks Hollywood outrage: How to fix it
OpenAI's new tool, Sora 2, recently launched and lets people create ultra-realistic videos and audio of celebrities—even if they haven't agreed to it.
This has set off alarms in Hollywood, with unauthorized clips of stars like the late Robin Williams popping up online.
Bryan Cranston has alerted SAG-AFTRA to possible abuses. The big worry: how easy it's become to use someone's face or voice without their say.
Robin Williams's daughter called AI videos of her dad 'slop'
Zelda Williams, Robin Williams's daughter, didn't hold back—she called the AI videos of her dad "horrible slop," saying they're not art but "disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings."
Her words highlight how upsetting and personal these digital copies can feel for families.
OpenAI is now working with SAG-AFTRA
Reacting to the criticism, OpenAI teamed up with SAG-AFTRA and top agencies to roll out an opt-in system—now, artists can control if their likeness is used in Sora 2.
They've also promised to remove disrespectful content, including videos of figures like Martin Luther King Jr., aligning with the proposed "NO FAKES" Act to protect performers' rights in the US.