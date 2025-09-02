Soubin Shahir can't attend award show in Dubai due to... Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Actor-producer Soubin Shahir can't head to Dubai for an award show on September 5—Ernakulam Magistrate Court turned down his travel request because of an ongoing fraud case tied to his film Manjummel Boys.

Shahir was questioned by police in July 2024 in connection with the case but was not formally arrested, as he had been granted anticipatory bail.

He needed court permission to leave the country, but with legal proceedings still active, the answer was a firm no.