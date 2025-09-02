Soubin Shahir can't attend award show in Dubai due to...
Actor-producer Soubin Shahir can't head to Dubai for an award show on September 5—Ernakulam Magistrate Court turned down his travel request because of an ongoing fraud case tied to his film Manjummel Boys.
Shahir was questioned by police in July 2024 in connection with the case but was not formally arrested, as he had been granted anticipatory bail.
He needed court permission to leave the country, but with legal proceedings still active, the answer was a firm no.
The ongoing legal battle
The issue centers on investor Siraj Valiyathura, who claims he never got his promised 40% profit share from a hefty ₹7cr investment in Manjummel Boys.
Police have questioned Shahir, his father Babu Shahir, and co-producer Sean Antony while digging into possible conspiracy.
The filmmakers say they've handed over all documents and insist there's no fraud—blaming delays on late payments from the investor instead.
For now, the legal drama is still playing out.