Box office collection: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' earns over ₹13 crore

'Hridayapoorvam' vs 'Lokah'

In Hridayapoorvam, Mohanlal plays a heart transplant survivor, joined by Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap—both getting lots of praise for their roles.

Meanwhile, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan is also doing great with ₹31 crore so far.

While Hridayapoorvam draws family audiences, Lokah has found its own fanbase during this packed release window.