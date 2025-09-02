Next Article
Box office collection: Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' earns over ₹13 crore
Mohanlal's latest film, Hridayapoorvam, is off to a flying start—earning ₹13.5 crore in just five days of release.
This marks his big reunion with director Sathyan Anthikad after 10 years.
The movie saw strong weekend numbers, boosted by positive buzz and festive crowds.
'Hridayapoorvam' vs 'Lokah'
In Hridayapoorvam, Mohanlal plays a heart transplant survivor, joined by Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap—both getting lots of praise for their roles.
Meanwhile, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan is also doing great with ₹31 crore so far.
While Hridayapoorvam draws family audiences, Lokah has found its own fanbase during this packed release window.