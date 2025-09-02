Next Article
'Page Six' reporters share Blake Lively's best interactions
Blake Lively's friendly and approachable vibe took center stage on a recent Page Six Radio episode.
Reporters shared standout moments with the "Gossip Girl" star, like an unplanned coffee shop run-in where she chatted warmly with fans, and a film premiere where her playful energy made everyone feel at ease.
The actress' approachable nature
The reporters' stories all pointed to one thing: Lively's genuine, down-to-earth nature.
Whether cracking jokes with the press or making time for fans, she comes across as both relatable and effortlessly charming—earning real admiration as someone who keeps it real in Hollywood.