Hema Malini welcomes Ganpati with ₹75 lakh MG M9
Bollywood legend and Mathura MP Hema Malini marked Ganeshotsav by bringing home the new MG M9, a luxury electric MPV.
She welcomed the ₹75 lakh ride with a traditional puja, dressed in pink and surrounded by family photos and festive balloons.
MG M9, India's latest high-end electric MPV
The MG M9 is one of India's latest high-end electric multi-purpose vehicles, priced around ₹75 lakh on-road.
It stands out for its roomy, comfortable interiors and advanced tech—perfect for anyone who wants both style and sustainability.
Malini's recent real estate sale
This big purchase follows Malini selling two Mumbai flats for ₹12.5 crore in August 2025.
While she hasn't acted since 2020's Shimla Mirchi, she's been busy as Mathura's MP since 2014, showing her shift from films to public service and personal milestones.