Box office collection: 'Param Sundari' earns over ₹30 crore
"Param Sundari," the new film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, has already raked in over ₹30 crore at the box office since its release on August 29, 2025.
Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film started strong and kept up momentum through its opening weekend—even though things slowed down a bit on Monday.
'Param Sundari' in numbers
The movie opened with ₹7.25 crore, then picked up with ₹9.25 crore on day two and ₹10.25 crore on day three before dropping to ₹3.50 crore on Monday.
Audiences seem hooked by its story of a Delhi investor navigating dating app drama—and, of course, the star power of Janhvi and Sidharth appears to be helping fill those seats!