Millie Bobby Brown shares 1st photo of her baby

Brown's recent posts mark a big step in this new chapter

Brown also shared sweet snaps of Bongiovi kissing her cheek and mirror selfies, plus moments out with their baby—like stroller walks in East Hampton and shopping trips in New York City.

Earlier this year, Brown talked about wanting to be a young mom on the "SmartLess" podcast; she and Bongiovi married in 2024 and have been open about starting a family soon after.

Their recent posts mark a big step in this new chapter together.