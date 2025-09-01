Millie Bobby Brown shares 1st photo of her baby
Millie Bobby Brown just posted the first photo of her adopted daughter on Instagram, showing husband Jake Bongiovi carrying their baby as they head to a private jet.
The couple, who announced their daughter's arrival through adoption in August 2025, kept things low-key with a simple emoji caption and expressed their desire for privacy as they settle into parenthood.
Brown's recent posts mark a big step in this new chapter
Brown also shared sweet snaps of Bongiovi kissing her cheek and mirror selfies, plus moments out with their baby—like stroller walks in East Hampton and shopping trips in New York City.
Earlier this year, Brown talked about wanting to be a young mom on the "SmartLess" podcast; she and Bongiovi married in 2024 and have been open about starting a family soon after.
