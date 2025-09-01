Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' OTT release date announced
Rajkummar Rao's new crime drama Maalik will be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2025.
Set in 1980s Allahabad, the film follows Deepak's gritty rise from a farmer's son to a feared gangster caught up in political games and revenge.
The movie hit theaters back in July and will start streaming on September 5—Prime subscription needed if you want to check it out.
Cast and crew of 'Maalik'
Rao leads as Deepak, joined by Prosenjit Chatterjee as an encounter specialist and Manushi Chhillar as Deepak's wife. Saurabh Shukla and Swanand Kirkire round out the cast.
Directed by Pulkit, co-written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath, produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, and presented by Pramod Films.
While it has a 6.4 rating on IMDb, critics have praised Rao's intense performance and the film's realistic vibe—though some felt the second half drags a bit.