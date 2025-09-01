Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' OTT release date announced

Cast and crew of 'Maalik'

Rao leads as Deepak, joined by Prosenjit Chatterjee as an encounter specialist and Manushi Chhillar as Deepak's wife. Saurabh Shukla and Swanand Kirkire round out the cast.

Directed by Pulkit, co-written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath, produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, and presented by Pramod Films.

While it has a 6.4 rating on IMDb, critics have praised Rao's intense performance and the film's realistic vibe—though some felt the second half drags a bit.