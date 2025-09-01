Next Article
Lady Gaga's 'The Dead Dance': Release date, theme, sneak peek
Lady Gaga is set to release her latest single, "The Dead Dance," on September 3, 2025.
Fans got an early listen at a NYC event with coffin-themed booths, thanks to a collab between Netflix and Spotify.
What we know about the song
Gaga also revealed she'll play Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher at Nevermore Academy in the new season. The show's creators said her viral hit "Bloody Mary" helped inspire the casting.
"The Dead Dance" draws from breakup vibes but keeps things upbeat, focusing on moving forward and finding joy with friends.
When will the song be out?
"The Dead Dance" will launch on September 3. The first preview of the song happened at the Graveyard Gala event in New York City just days before release.