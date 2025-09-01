Next Article
Box office hit 'Saiyaara' starring Ahaan Pandey-Aneet Padda heads to Netflix
Saiyaara, the hit romantic drama starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, is heading to Netflix after a big run in theaters this summer.
The film, which released on July 18, 2025, quickly became the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year and is expected to start streaming by September 12.
'Saiyaara's plot and cast details
Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara follows Vaani (Padda), who's dealing with heartbreak and an Alzheimer's diagnosis. She crosses paths with Krish (Pandey), a musician facing his own family struggles.
Together, they find comfort and hope in each other's company.
The cast also includes Geeta Agarwal and Varun Badola in important roles.