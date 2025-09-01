Box office hit 'Saiyaara' starring Ahaan Pandey-Aneet Padda heads to Netflix

'Saiyaara's plot and cast details

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara follows Vaani (Padda), who's dealing with heartbreak and an Alzheimer's diagnosis. She crosses paths with Krish (Pandey), a musician facing his own family struggles.

Together, they find comfort and hope in each other's company.

The cast also includes Geeta Agarwal and Varun Badola in important roles.