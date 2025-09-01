Next Article
Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt help flood victims
Punjab is dealing with heavy floods that have left many families without homes and damaged roads and power lines.
As the situation unfolds, several Bollywood stars are stepping up to help out.
Himanshi Khurana pledges to resettle 10 displaced families
Sonu Sood, who's from Punjab, posted a video about the crisis. His sister is also distributing relief material on the ground.
Sanjay Dutt sent his prayers and promised support, while Shilpa Shetty wished for everyone's safety and recovery.
Punjabi star Himanshi Khurana went a step further by pledging to resettle 10 displaced families and called for everyone—celebrities and locals—to come together for relief efforts.